Tabuya strengthens climate partnerships

[Photo: FIJI'S MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CHANGE/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji is stepping up preparations to host the Third Climate Ministerial and the Pacific Pre-COP in October, with Environment Minister Lynda Tabuya holding high-level talks with Australia and Pacific climate envoys.

Minister Lynda Tabuya first met with Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, to discuss preparations for the Pre-COP Agenda and logistical arrangements.

The two Ministers also discussed the importance of ensuring that the event reflects Pacific priorities, culture and values as the region builds momentum towards an ambitious outcome at COP31.

The meeting reviewed progress on the Envoys’ respective workplans and discussed priorities for Pre-COP and COP31, reaffirming that the Envoys’ advocacy role complements, and does not replace, the formal negotiating positions of Pacific states.

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Minister Tabuya then met with the three Pacific COP31 Envoys, who hold responsibility for keeping the 1.5°C goal within reach, expanding access to climate finance, and elevating the ocean-climate agenda.

Third Climate Ministerial and the Pacific Pre-COP, to be hosted in Nadi this October ahead of COP31.

The meetings underscored the urgency of preparations ahead of October in Nadi, with Minister Tabuya calling for continued acceleration of planning, coordination, and political direction across all work streams in the lead-up to the Pre-COP and the Third Climate Ministerial.