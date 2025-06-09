We never dreamed of a home final: Legge

[Photo: FILE]

Playing a home Super Rugby W final was never talked about, according to McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women coach, Mike Legge.

Legge was there in 2022 when the Drua women started their Super W journey and says it was something they never dreamed of.

When our side finished the season at the top of the table in 2022 and 2023, the finals were both held in Australia.

This year they were minor premiers and hosted their second semifinal at home, which they won 31-5 against Queensland Reds on the weekend.

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The final against the Waratahs will be held at 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba, and Legge says it may have never been discussed, but they’re here now in 2026 hosting the big game.

Legge also says he’s glad that four pioneers are still around for this historic home final.

‘We are here now; the pioneers have been massive for these girls, not just this week but for the season, and I’m immensely proud’.

The final starts at 1pm and fans can watch it live on FBC Sports.