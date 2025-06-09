Town status to unlock more services for Navua

[Photo: FILE]

Declaring Navua a town will pave the way for expanded government services and infrastructure development.

This was highlighted by Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa in Parliament during the debate on the new National Budget.

Responding to questions on the Government’s plans for Navua, Nalumisa says the township’s transition to municipal status is more than a change in designation, describing it as part of a broader plan to improve public services and support future growth.

“When we declare Navua as a town, there will be other government services that will come with that declaration”

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The Government had allocated close to $300,000 to support the transition, with the funding to be used to appoint special administrators to establish the new Navua Town Council and meet its initial operational costs.

Nalumisa says that work is already underway to prepare Navua for town status, including amendments to the town scheme plan and identifying land for future development.

Nalumisa also stated that the Government will continue subsidising waste collection services currently provided by the Lami Town Council while the Fiji Roads Authority is carrying out road upgrades, including the sealing of roads in the area.

Independent MP Alvick Maharaj also sought clarification on whether residents will be exempt from paying rates until services are fully operational.

In response, Nalumisa says the transition to town status will be guided by an action plan and will include consultations with residents and businesses before any municipal rates are introduced.

He adds property owners will be informed about valuation processes and the proposed rating system before rates were confirmed.

“We are going to have another consultation with people of Navua and the areas that will be part of the new Navua Town. They will also be advised on what we are going to do, as well as the type of valuation of the properties for residential, commercial and industrial property owners, before we actually confirm the new rates to apply to the new Navua Town.”

The Government’s proposal to elevate Navua to town status forms part of its efforts to strengthen local governance and support the township’s long-term urban development.