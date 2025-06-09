Rewa places youth at the centre of its future

Minister for Rural, Maritime, and Disaster Management, Mosese Bulitavu during the opening of the Rewa Provincial Council meeting 2026. [Photo: LUSI DIVOKITIRA]

Rewa is placing youth empowerment at the centre of its future development plans, with leaders calling for greater investment in young people to prepare the next generation.

The Rewa Provincial Meeting has endorsed the Rewa Strategic Development Plan and the Integrated Village Development Plan, aligning the province’s priorities with the National Development Plan 2025–2028.

Under Priority Seven of the Strategic Development Plan, the province will focus on strengthening youth opportunities and supporting their role in social and economic development.

Youth Leader of the Tacilevu tribe, Inosi Rabuka Niubasaga, says investing in young people is critical to ensuring they are equipped to lead in the future.

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He says youth development must also include preserving traditional knowledge and cultural values, while providing young people with the skills and opportunities needed to contribute to community decision-making.

Niubasaga says empowering young people today will ensure they are ready to shape Rewa’s future while protecting the province’s cultural identity for generations to come.