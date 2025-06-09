In China, people brave simulated typhoons to prepare for the real thing

[Source: Reuters]

Huang Zhen, 34, shut his cafe for a day last week to be buffeted by ‌surging waters and powerful winds that knocked him off his feet — training for extreme weather events that are increasingly afflicting China.

Huang was one of a dozen people attending a session at the Lvxing Disaster Simulation Training Center in Hangzhou, eastern China.

For 1,599 yuan ($235) ​per day, it offers a realistic experience of what it is like to be caught up in a ​typhoon or a flash flood, albeit with the advantage of wearing a wetsuit, a helmet ⁠and having a safety instructor to guide you.

The centre says it the first of its kind in the ​world to provide typhoon training, with its simulated experience generating wind speeds of up to 165 kph (103 mph) alongside torrential ​rain.

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In a separate section, 900 metric tons of surging water are unleashed to mimic mountain flooding, while in another, participants must wade — sometimes thigh-deep, sometimes shoulder-deep — through 400 tons of water in a mock urban environment.

“Over the last two years, the weather has become ​increasingly unpredictable,” Huang said. “An opportunity like this … gives us a better idea of what different levels of disasters might ​actually be like, and helps raise our awareness of disaster preparedness.”

Climate change is increasingly exposing the world’s second-largest economy to destructive weather ‌events, ⁠scientists say. This year is of particular concern due to the emergence of the El Niño weather pattern, which can drive up temperatures and fuel more intense typhoons.

China’s National Climate Center has said it expects up to six typhoons to form in the Northwest Pacific and South China Sea in July, more than the average of 3.8.

One of those was ​Typhoon Bavi, which brought severe ​floods and forced millions ⁠of Chinese to evacuate.

“Typhoon Bavi hit just a couple of days ago, making people realise that typhoon hazards are far more of a threat than we thought,” said Wu ​Zijian, a 44-year-old freelance worker who travelled from nearby Shanghai to attend.

More than 160,000 ​people have attended ⁠sessions at the centre since it opened in May 2025. Wang Kuanghan, the centre’s chief instructor, said there are plans to open five more centres in China within the next three years.

These will include simulations of other natural disasters such ⁠as fires ​and earthquakes.