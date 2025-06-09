Standards drive Vanua, Ranadi competitions

[Source: File]

Raising standards across all areas of rugby remains a key focus for Fiji Rugby as the Vodafone Vanua Championship and Royal Tea Ranadi Cup continue to grow.

Match Commissioner Peceli Tuivakali says Fiji’s progression towards Tier Rugby has brought increased expectations from World Rugby, placing greater emphasis on professionalism throughout the sport.

“As we know, Fiji is moving on to Tier One rugby now, and there’s a lot of expectations coming from World Rugby, lifting the standards in all perspectives.”

Tuivakali says the responsibility extends beyond players, with coaches, match officials, team management, and administrators all expected to improve their performance.

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“As players, as coaches, as match officials, as team management, and as team administration.”

He believes competitions such as the Vanua Championship and Ranadi Cup play an important role in developing the standards required to strengthen Fiji rugby at all levels.

The Vanua and Ranadi Cup quarterfinals will be held tomorrow at Burchurst Park and the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Matches played at the HFC Bank Stadium will be LIVE on FBC Sports.