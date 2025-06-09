Fuel prices drive shipping hike

[Photo: FILE]

The cost of bringing goods into Fiji is rising as fuel prices push shipping expenses higher.

Pacific businesses are now dealing with increased freight costs linked to global market pressures.

Assistant Commercial Manager Pacific Islands for Swire Shipping, Ella Mawson, states that fuel expenses have increased due to global oil market pressures, including the ongoing Middle East crisis.

She said the increase has affected shipping operations, with some of the added costs now reflected in freight charges for customers.

Article continues after advertisement

“In terms of freight in general, aside from oil, we’re very busy, which is a good thing for the shipping industry but also means our costs increase, and we will always strive to have on-time service into the islands and look after our customers in that way.”

The impact, Mawson said, was being felt by businesses that rely on imported goods as higher shipping costs add to overall supply expenses.

Swire Shipping has introduced emergency fuel adjustments based on global oil prices, giving customers a clearer view of how charges are calculated.

Despite the pressure, the company says its fortnightly shipping service between Australia and Fiji remains unchanged.

With trade between Fiji, Australia and the wider Pacific continuing, the company says maintaining reliable connections remains a priority.

Fuel price increases are creating new challenges for Pacific trade, with businesses facing higher freight costs.

Shipping operators say keeping regular services in place will remain critical for the region’s supply chains.