Paddling club fundraises for junior athletes

Club members in front of their stall at today's Gold FM Market Day in Suva.

A local paddling club is turning to regular fundraising to ensure its junior athletes have the equipment and financial support they need to compete and train.

The club Taf’aga outrigger canoe Club holds fundraising activities at every Roc Market, with proceeds going towards purchasing new canoes, paddling equipment and other essential gear.

The funds also help cover travel-related costs, including accommodation and meals for junior athletes attending competitions.

Club member Rodger Acraman says the fundraising plays a vital role in easing the financial burden on young paddlers and their families.

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The 12-year-old says the support allows the club to invest in new assets, strengthen team bonding and ensure athletes have access to the resources they need to develop in the sport.

This is in preparation to the South Pacific Game that will be held next year in Tahiti.