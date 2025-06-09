2,760 traditional cultural records digitised for Serua and Namosi

[Photo: FILE]

A total of 2,760 authenticated traditional knowledge and cultural expression records from Serua and Namosi have now been entered into Fiji’s Traditional Knowledge and Expression of Culture database.

Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs Isikeli Tuwailevu says the Ministry used the two provinces to pilot its data input procedures to ensure accuracy and efficiency before expanding the project nationwide.

He says the database now contains 1,596 authenticated records from Namosi and 1,164 from Serua, while data entry for Lomaiviti has also begun this year.

Tuwailevu says the Institute has successfully digitised cultural mapping data for 10 provinces, with Kadavu, Lau, Nadroga/Navosa, and Ba expected to be completed by 2030.

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He says around 3,873 audio recordings from the remaining four provinces are still awaiting digitisation.

The Assistant Minister adds that acquiring advanced equipment will speed up the processing of raw cultural mapping data while ensuring it is securely preserved through provincial backup hard drives and the Institute’s storage system.