Shania Singh to host 2026 Kula Awards

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji’s leading social media influencer and media personality, Shania Singh, has been announced as the official host of the 2026 Kula Awards.

The awards will be held on August 21 and 22 at the Vodafone Arena and the Japan ICT Theatre in Suva.

Singh, who began her career in television as a producer and presenter, has since established herself as one of Fiji’s most recognized digital content creators.

Organizers say her experience in broadcasting and passion for storytelling make her an ideal choice to host the event.

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The Kula Awards return after a seven-year hiatus and will showcase the creative talents of secondary school students from across the country through dance, film and art.

Speaking about her appointment, Singh says she is honored to be part of the event and to celebrate the talent of Fiji’s young people.

“I am truly honored to be part of the Kula Awards and to have the opportunity to celebrate the incredible talent of our young people. This event is about more than competition – it is about giving our youth a platform to express themselves, share their stories and showcase the creativity that exists across Fiji.”

Film Fiji Chief Executive Officer Jone Robertson says Singh represents a new generation of storytellers who understand the importance of creativity, culture and digital engagement.

Robertson says her journey from television to becoming one of Fiji’s most influential digital personalities reflects the values the Kula Awards aim to promote, including talent, innovation and the confidence to share one’s voice.

The dance competition will feature 22 schools at the Vodafone Arena on August 21, while 33 schools will compete in the film and art categories at the Japan ICT Theatre on August 22.

The event will be live on FBC TV, bringing the performances and creative works of Fiji’s emerging young artists to audiences across the country.

Organised by Film Fiji, the Kula Awards continue to promote creativity, storytelling and artistic expression among young Fijians.