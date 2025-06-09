Forensic equipment shortage delays late Racagi case

[Photo: File]

The lack of specialized forensic equipment is delaying progress in the investigation into the death of Police Constable, Peniasi Racagi says Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu .

Tudravu says police have had to send samples and specimens to New Zealand for further laboratory analysis as Fiji’s forensic laboratory does not have the required equipment.

He says the situation highlights the urgent need to properly equip Fiji’s forensic facilities, adding that annual budget submissions have been made to secure the necessary resources.

“It is out of our control and we are also waiting. We would like the system, the process to be done faster, but if we don’t have that support, then we can’t do much.”

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The Police Chief says without the equipment, investigations requiring advanced forensic analysis will continue to face delays as police depend on overseas laboratories.

He is also urging the family of Racagi to remain patient, saying the delay is beyond police control while they await the results from their New Zealand counterparts.

24 –year- old Racagi was found dead at the Lami foreshore in February this year.

Two men were initially charged with murder; however, the charges were later discontinued after key evidence, including post-mortem reports, was not submitted within the required timeframe.