Three-year road back for PWD

[Photo: FILE]

The Public Works Department will need another two to three years to return to full capacity.

The government states that the department is still rebuilding its skills, resources and systems after years of decline.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau told Parliament the department is rebuilding its workforce, replacing equipment and restoring its ability to monitor the quality of public infrastructure projects.

“In the reinstatement of PWD, it is not a simple process because you will need the resources and also the skills. So, this does not take 12 months to rebuild. It takes maybe two to three years to bring it up to full complement, but of course you have pointed out one of he weaknesses, which is the oversight and monitoring.”

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Ro Filipe said the government was working to restore PWD’s role in quality control and strengthen inspections across all ministries.

To support the rebuild, the government has secured $12 million worth of road construction equipment from Japan.

The machinery is under procurement and is expected to arrive in the first quarter of next year. Road depots in Labasa, Taveuni and other rural areas are also being upgraded to support operations.

The Minister says PWD is working with the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development to deliver community access, farm and rural roads.

Ro Filipe adds that the goal is to improve infrastructure quality while expanding access for rural communities.