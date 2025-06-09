LTA intervenes in Taveuni school transport crisis

[Photo: File]

The Land Transport Authority has stepped in to issue temporary permits and approved additional routes to enable transport providers to assist students travelling to and from school in Taveuni.

This is after the bus companies temporarily suspended student bus services on the island, as they are unhappy about the disparity in student fare rates when compared to the mainland.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Navin Raj says they worked closely with LTA, Heads of Schools, transport providers and other relevant stakeholders to ensure students continue to access education safely.

The Ministry also welcomed the willingness of additional transport providers who have come forward to support affected school routes.

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Raj says while student attendance was affected yesterday, particularly in the southern parts of Taveuni, the Ministry anticipates improved attendance over the coming days.

He thanked the LTA, transport providers and members of the community who stepped forward to support students during yesterday’s disruption.

These included those who voluntarily provided free transport services to ensure students could continue attending school.

Raj says that the Literacy and Numeracy Assessment for Year 5 and Year 7 commences today and will continue tomorrow.

He reiterates that students who are unable to attend school due to verified transport disruptions beyond their control will be considered in accordance with the Ministry’s LANA Policy.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to remain in close contact with their respective schools for updates on transport arrangements, including designated pickup points and transport provider information.

Students are encouraged to attend school where transport is available, while those experiencing genuine transport difficulties should notify their respective school as soon as possible.

Details of the approved transport providers and the school routes they will service are attached for the information of parents, guardians and school communities.

For Niusawa Methodist High School, the transport provider is Maika Levaci. The vehicles assigned are KD 191, a 4-ton truck, which will cover the route from Qeleni to Waiyevo between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., and LC 592, a truck that will operate five regular trips.

For Bucalevu Secondary School, the transport providers are Nawal Singh and Shadid Buksh. Mr. Singh will provide transport using LH 1480, a 12-seater minivan, IQ 602, a 15-seater van, and IX 728, a 15-seater minivan.

These vehicles will pick up students from Pagai, Navakacoa, Naselesele, Matei, and Naqara. Buksh will operate LC 848, a 1-ton vehicle, covering the areas of Dromuninuku, Soqulu, Waiyevo, Waica, Wairiki, Niusawa, Vatuulo, and Naqara.

For Taveuni Central, the transport provider is Shariff. He will cover the routes from Matei to Naqara, as well as Waica, Wairiki, and Waiyevo.

For South Taveuni, the transport provider is the South Shopping Centre.

The assigned vehicles are LC 762, a truck that will cover Nalovo, Navakaau, and Vuna, and LC 516, a truck that will cover Delaivuna Circular Road, Waimaqera, and Qarawalu.