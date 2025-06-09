Calls for tougher water pollution penalties

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources is calling for stronger measures in the proposed Public Health Bill to better protect Fiji’s water sources from pollution.

Senior Research Officer at the Lands Ministry, Panapasa Cabenalevu, has recommended that activities such as mining, quarrying and other development projects be specifically included as offences if they contaminate water sources.

He highlighted this while making submissions before the Standing Committee on Social Affairs.

Cabenalevu says the proposed $1,000 fine for polluting water sources is too low, given the high cost of restoring contaminated water catchments and groundwater.

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He says higher penalties are needed to deter offenders.

Cabenalevu also says groundwater recharge zones should be included in the Bill, as they play an important role in maintaining the country’s freshwater supply.

In response, the Ministry of Health’s National WASH Coordinator, Toga Vosataki, welcomed the recommendations.

“We look to have a penalty for people who intentionally contaminate water supply from farming and activities at source water to damaging pipeline of practice or storage of practice right

down to building, constructing toilets well within 50 metres from an existing well or bore that’s currently being used for the community.”

Members of the Standing Committee on Social Affairs noted that fines should be fair and proportionate, while still acting as a deterrent against activities that threaten Fiji’s water supply.