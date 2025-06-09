New database to empower MSME

[Photo: File]

The Government will establish a national database for MSMEs to make it easier for small businesses to access grants and funding.

Assistant Minister for Business Development Sachida Nand says the Ministry has been allocated $27.6 million in the 2026–2027 National Budget for this initiative.

Nand says the national MSME database will make grant applications easier to assess, avoid duplication, and ensure government assistance reaches more businesses.

He says the Ministry will also promote peer-to-peer lending and strengthen financing options for MSMEs.

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Nand says new financing options are also being introduced under the Access to Business Finance Act 2025.

He says the Ministry will expand five to six grant programmes in the next financial year to provide stronger support to the MSME sector.