Legge proud as Drua secure historic home final

[Source: File]

McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women head coach Mike Legge could not hide his pride after his side’s commanding 31-5 victory over the Queensland Reds secured a historic home Super Rugby Women’s final.

The win marks another milestone for the Drua Women, who will now play a grand final on home soil for the first time since joining the competition in 2022.

Legge praised his players for executing the team’s game plan and overcoming the pressure of a high-stakes semi-final.

“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster, but I’m bloody proud of the girls. We came out here with a clear game plan. I thought they executed it probably for about 65 minutes.”

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The Drua coach said the achievement was particularly special given the journey the team has been on over the past four years.

“Just happy, proud to be Fijian today. Again, just really happy for the girls.”

Legge also paid tribute to the four remaining pioneers from the inaugural 2022 squad, saying a home final was never something the team imagined when it first entered the competition.

“Even when I was part of their group in 2022, we never dreamed of playing a home final. But man, we’re here now.”

He added that the experienced players have played a vital role throughout the campaign.

“The pioneers, they’ve been really massive for the girls. Not just for this week, but for the whole season. Again, just massively proud.”

The Drua Women will now look to cap off a memorable season by lifting their third Super Rugby Women’s title in Ba next weekend.