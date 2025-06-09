Parents urged to use Bebbo App

[Photo: Supplied]

Parents, caregivers and expectant mothers are being encouraged to download the free Bebbo Pacific Parenting App to access trusted parenting information.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran promoted the app during visits to communities in Nadi.

She says it is part of the Ministry’s efforts to prevent child neglect by equipping parents with reliable guidance during their child’s early years.

The app provides practical, age-appropriate advice from pregnancy to a child’s sixth birthday, covering nutrition, breastfeeding, immunization, child development, safety, positive parenting and early learning through play.

Article continues after advertisement

Kiran says the first five years of a child’s life are crucial for healthy development, and the app gives parents the knowledge they need to give their children the best start in life.

The community outreach is supported by UNICEF, with parents able to download the Bebbo Pacific Parenting App free from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.