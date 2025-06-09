New Ravalaca will turn up against Digari

[Photo: FILE]

It’s the first time that Fiji’s reigning lightweight boxing champion, Mikaele Ravalaca, has prepared for 12 weeks for one fight.

Despite having a new opponent just days out from fight night, Ravalaca is focused, and nothing has changed for him.

Yesterday, Kings Boxing promoter Naroon Buksh announced that Fiji’s champion will take on India’s Digari Mahesh this weekend in the main bout instead of Rohit Chauhan.

Ravalaca was earlier announced to take on Chauhan, who pulled out due to medical reasons.

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His opponent is much better than Rohit, according to the man dubbed as ‘High Voltage’.

Fiji’s champion says Digari Mahesh, who is an experienced boxer with more wins than Rohit, should expect a new Mikaele Ravalaca on Saturday night.

‘In every fight there’s going to be a new Mika Ravalaca in the ring because if I’m having a new opponent coming in, it’s going to be different because the new Mikaele Ravalaca is going to be tough there’.

Digari is also from India, and he’ll be challenging Ravalaca’s WBA Oceania Lightweight title.

Ravalaca claimed the WBA Oceania title in November last year after stopping Australian Francis Chua in the seventh round at Suva’s Vodafone Arena.

Gates at the Vodafone Arena in Suva will open at 3pm Saturday.

Local fans can also watch all the action live and exclusive on VITI+ for $99FJD and $199FJD for overseas viewers.