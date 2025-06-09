Star fullback back for Waratahs against Drua

Caitlyn Halse(middle) returns to the starting side for Saturday's Super Rugby Women's grand final against the McDonald’s Fijian Drua[Source:Waratahs/Facebook]

New South Wales Waratahs star fullback Caitlyn Halse returns to the starting side for Saturday’s Super Rugby Women’s grand final against the McDonald’s Fijian Drua at 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba on Saturday.

The Wallaroos representative’s promotion to the first 15 is one of four changes to the team that defeated the Western Force in last week’s semi-final.

Head coach Mike Ruthven has moved Desiree Miller back to the wing after she played fullback against the Force.

Taj Heald and newly-crowned Waratahs Women’s Rookie of the Year Piper Simons join the bench.

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After scoring two tries in her Super Rugby Women’s debut last week, Tia Hinds retains the scrum-half role and will again partner with 18-year-old flyhalf Waiaria Ellis.

The Waratahs are hunting their seventh Super Rugby Women’s title but will have to overcome the two-time champions Drua in the first-ever Grand Final to be held in Fiji.

The Super W final will kick off at 1:05pm and air live on FBC Sports.