FCCC cracks down on greenwashing

[Photo: File]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is warning businesses against making false environmental claims, saying consumers must not be misled into paying more for products marketed as environmentally friendly.

FCCC Chief Executive Officer Senikavika Jiuta says businesses promoting products as “green”, “eco-friendly” or “sustainable” must ensure those claims are accurate and supported by evidence.

She says unsupported environmental claims can influence consumer decisions, damage trust in genuine sustainability efforts, and create an unfair advantage for businesses making responsible claims.

Jiuta says regulators globally are taking stronger action against greenwashing, and businesses must ensure their marketing practices are clear, transparent and verifiable.

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The FCCC is urging companies to review their environmental claims and maintain proper evidence to support their sustainability messages.

The Commission says it will continue monitoring business practices and investigate companies suspected of misleading consumers through false environmental representations.