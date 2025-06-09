Pryde case dismissed

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has filed Nolle Prosequi against Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde.

Senior Prosecutor Lani More filed the application this morning.

Magistrate Yogesh Prasad accepted it and the proceedings against Pryde hase been discontinued.

Pryde faced multiple charges relating to alleged misuse of public funds.

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FICAC had alleged that he approved and received $138,445.05 in gratuity payments without the required approvals, claimed $47,053.03 in airfare reimbursements for his wife and child despite them not living with him in Fiji, and failed to return $7,828.56 refunded by an airline for unused tickets after already being reimbursed.

Alternative charges included causing a loss and obtaining a financial advantage.

The prosecution stated that Pryde had successfully evaded service and was beyond FICAC’s control.

The case has now been closed.