Nine charities and schools receive funding boost

[Photo: RIYA BHAGWAN]

Schools and community groups across Fiji have received support for projects aimed at improving education, essential services and environmental conservation.

This follows the distribution of $39,500 in grants by the Vodafone Fiji ATH Foundation to nine charities and schools.

The funding will support initiatives ranging from improving access to water and learning resources to restoring marine ecosystems.

For Nalovo Sangam School, the $2,500 grant will help address water challenges that have affected the school, particularly during the dry season.

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Head of School Rajnesh Prasad says the support will allow the school to improve its water supply system.

“There is no water in Nalovo. They have a borehole, but the borehole dries up during the dry season. The Water Authority of Fiji cut our drinking water to the school, and we depend on our rainwater for our flushing of toilets.”

At Dreketi Sangam School, the funding will be used to strengthen teaching and learning through improved internet connectivity and classroom resources.

School Manager Sundressan Gounder says access to internet services has become increasingly important as schools adopt digital learning tools.

He highlights that the funding will help install a Starlink network and improve furniture.

Meanwhile, Kelereani Waicula from the Yadua Village Women’s Club says the funding will focus on coral restoration efforts to support marine biodiversity.

“For us living in the coastal villages, our lives depend on the sea. As most of the women go fishing, and for that, to bring back more fish and more seafood into the ocean, we have come up with restoring the corals, and that is one of the main objectives for us women in the village right now.”

The Vodafone Fiji ATH Foundation says the grants reflect its commitment to supporting initiatives that create lasting benefits for communities across Fiji.