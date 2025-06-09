Nasinu Festival returns with green mission

Nasinu Festival 2025 Contestants along with the Minister for Local Government and the Municipality CEO

Fiji’s biggest community festival is back, and this year it is bringing a strong environmental message.

The Vodafone Nasinu Festival will return from August 15 to 22 at Valelevu Ground under the theme “Protecting Our Environment, Preserving Our Future.”

The week-long event is expected to attract thousands of people from across the country, featuring entertainment, cultural performances, food stalls, youth activities, community awareness programmes and the popular Miss Nasinu pageant.

Festival Chairman Salesh Kumar says the festival is more than just a celebration, describing it as a platform that unites communities while supporting projects that benefit residents.

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He says funds raised from previous festivals have been used for community initiatives including solar lighting, CCTV cameras, safety improvements and other development projects across Nasinu.

Kumar says this year’s theme highlights the importance of environmental responsibility, climate awareness and keeping communities clean for future generations.

He adds that as Fiji’s largest municipality continues to grow, residents have an important role to play in promoting cleaner surroundings, responsible waste management and protecting the environment.

One of the major attractions will again be the Miss Nasinu pageant, which has built a reputation for promoting leadership, confidence and community service among young women.

Nasinu is also celebrating the success of Miss Nasinu 2025, who currently holds the Miss South Pacific crown.

Organisers are inviting businesses, schools, community groups and members of the public to take part in the festival, which promises a week of family fun, community pride and a renewed commitment to protecting the environment.

The Vodafone Nasinu Festival will run from August 15 to 22 at Valelevu Ground.