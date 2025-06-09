Inspector to plead in Ferris wheel death case

Occupational Health and Safety Inspector Ashneel Nath is expected to enter a plea in September to a manslaughter charge linked to a fatal Ferris wheel accident in 2023.

The incident happened during the Vodafone Showcase at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The State alleges Nath failed to properly inspect the Ferris wheel before permitting its operation and that the inspection conducted was inadequate.

When the matter was called in court this morning, the prosecution informed the court that full disclosures have not yet been served, citing ongoing commitments in another trial.

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The State also advised that some witness statements remain incomplete and that several photographs require clearer copies, among other outstanding disclosure issues.

However, the prosecution confirmed it has filed an amended information.

The case has been adjourned to August 26 for a disclosure compliance check. Nath is expected to take his plea on September 6.