Mason takes the stand in Kamikamica perjury trial

[Photo: Supplied]

The trial of former Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica began in the Suva Magistrates Court today, with Commission of Inquiry counsel Janet Mason taking the stand as the first prosecution witness.

Before the trial began, the prosecution again made another application to amend the particulars of the charge.

Kamikamica pleaded not guilty to the amended charge and elected to have the indictable matter heard in the Magistrates Court.

Mason told the court that Kamikamica gave evidence before the 2024 Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of the FICAC Commissioner and that there was contradictory evidence regarding his knowledge of Barbara Malimali’s appointment.

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She said the issue stemmed from an affidavit by former Fisheries Minister Kalaveti Ravu, who alleged Kamikamica approached him on three occasions about his court case, informed him of Malimali’s appointment as FICAC Commissioner and asked him to provide a letter so that his case could be sorted out with Malimali.

Mason said when questioned during the inquiry, Kamikamica denied the allegations, saying he could not recall ever discussing Malimali’s appointment with Ravu.

He also said he did not know why Ravu would make those claims and that he had always been sympathetic towards Ravu because he believed he was doing a good job in Cabinet.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Wylie Clarke questioned Mason about her experience, with Mason saying she had worked on about 20 commissions of inquiry.

She also told the court the President was not involved in any stage of the Commission of Inquiry and that she independently supervised the writing of the report.

Clarke also questioned Mason about evidence from former Acting Deputy FICAC Commissioner Francis Puleiwai that an unnamed FICAC officer had been informed by Minister for Lands that Malimali’s appointment was discussed in cabinet.

Mason agreed Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo was not called to give evidence but said investigators followed up the matter and reached a dead end.

In this matter, Kamikamica is charged with perjury and giving false information to a public servant.

The trial continues.