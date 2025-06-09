Government targets rural water gaps nationwide

[Photo: FILE]

People living in rural communities can soon expect better access to clean drinking water, following a $10 million allocation by the Ministry of Public Works announced in Parliament.

The allocation comes as part of the government’s commitment to enhance clean water accessibility for isolated communities.

The project will utilize a new comprehensive survey to ensure works are executed without extra costs.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the allocation will greatly benefit rural communities without proper access to clean water.

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Additionally, Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo says the announced collaboration comes with a guaranteed execution plan.

He adds that this year, the reported figures will be higher because a complete survey of all 13 critical areas using the yellow helicopter has provided a comprehensive assessment of where good groundwater can be found.

“$10 million has been allocated under the Rural Water Programme, working closely with the Ministry of Lands Programme on borehole development to spread the benefits of water access across our rural communities.”

With the expertise from the Lands Ministry, the planned projects will run with no extra costs.