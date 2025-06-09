Online Safety Commission welcomes Meta crackdown

[Photo: Supplied]

Meta’s latest crackdown on fake accounts, sextortion and online exploitation has been welcomed by Fiji’s Online Safety Commission.

The Commission describes the move as a significant step towards protecting children and vulnerable users online.

The social media giant has introduced stronger measures across its platforms, including removing fake accounts, restricting suspicious activity and investing in AI technology aimed at preventing offenders from reaching potential victims.

The move comes amid growing global concerns over sextortion, one of the fastest-growing forms of online exploitation, where offenders use fake identities to build trust before coercing victims into sharing intimate images or money.

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Online Safety Commission Commissioner Filipe Batiwale says Fiji is not immune to these threats, with cases involving fake accounts being used to target and exploit young people.

“So I really welcome META’s strong action and that demonstrates that technology companies around the world are recognizing that they have an important responsibility to make their platforms safe, not just for adults but for children as well. So removing fake accounts and investing in technology can really prevent many offenders from reaching potential victims.”

Batiwale says while platform action is important, tackling online harm also requires a collective effort from parents, communities, government agencies and law enforcement.

He says children need guidance and support online, stressing that creating safer digital spaces is a shared responsibility.

The Online Safety Commission is expected to release its latest six-month statistics this week, with image-based abuse, online bullying, defamatory content and fake accounts continuing to feature among the most commonly reported online harms in Fiji.