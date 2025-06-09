Forum urges smarter waste disposal in Fiji

This initiative was supported by the Government of Japan and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization in partnership with Investment Fiji. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji is being urged to rethink how it produces, uses and disposes of materials as government and industry leaders explore practical ways to reduce plastic waste and improve resource efficiency through circular economy practices.

This follows the launch of a forum focused on boosting resource efficiency in Fiji.

Director of Environment, Senimili Nakora, opened the four-day Business and Industry Forum on Circular Economy and Resource Efficiency in Fiji at Lami.

Nakora says that the way Fiji is currently producing, using and disposing of resources places increasing pressure on our environment, but it also presents an opportunity for Fiji to rethink how resources are used and create solutions that deliver both environmental and economic benefits.

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The forum brought together representatives from Government, the private sector, industry associations, development partners, academia and civil society to explore how circular economy principles can help build a more sustainable, resilient and resource-efficient Fiji.

The forum highlighted how businesses can play a leading role by recovering materials, improving efficiency, adopting circular business models and reducing plastic waste, while the Government continues to provide the policy and regulatory support needed to enable sustainable business growth.

This initiative was supported by the Government of Japan and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization in partnership with Investment Fiji.

The forum also focused on promoting practical solutions that reduce waste, improve resource efficiency and unlock new business opportunities through more sustainable production and consumption.

The four-day programme commenced yesterday with the Business and Industry Forum and continues today with a Circular Economy Business Application and Design Workshop for businesses.

The focus will shift to universities on Thursday, encouraging innovation and research in circular economy solutions, before concluding on Friday in Nadi with a forum and design workshop for businesses and stakeholders in the Western Division. The series aims to strengthen partnerships, share practical knowledge and accelerate Fiji’s transition to a more resource-efficient and circular economy.

The Ministry is encouraging businesses, industries and stakeholders to work together to drive practical, locally relevant solutions that protect Fiji’s environment, strengthen resource resilience and contribute to sustainable economic development in the country