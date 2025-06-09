Items from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City office up for auction

[Source: Reuters]

Items from manager Pep Guardiola’s office including his training jacket, chair, lamp, coffee cup ​set, trinkets and incense collection are up ‌for auction online, Manchester City said.

Guardiola left City at the end of the last season after leading ​them to six Premier League titles during ​a decade in charge, also securing a ⁠Champions League and a Club World Cup ​trophy.

City shared a link to a 360-degree view ​of the Spaniard’s office, with the items for sale marked for bidding on the MatchWornShirt website.

The collection also includes ​a football covered with artwork celebrating Erling ​Haaland’s journey to 100 Premier League goals, signed by the ‌player ⁠himself.

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The item has already attracted a bid of nearly 3,000 euros ($3,400), with the auction closing on Sunday.

Guardiola’s training whistle is up for grabs, ​along with ​framed photographs, ⁠including one showing the Spanish coach posing in front of trophies.

His trinket ​set, including two ceramic turtles and ​a ⁠painted star, has received an early bid of 111 euros.

City have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new ⁠manager ​and begin their Premier League ​campaign at home against Bournemouth on August 23.