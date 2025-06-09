Israel to receive more US refuelling planes as Iran attacks intensify, Israeli officials say

[Source: Reuters]

Israel is preparing to receive more U.S. ​refuelling aircraft, an Israeli military official said on Sunday, as attacks ‌launched by the United States and Iran have escalated over the past week.

The U.S. and Iran have intensified strikes since an interim ceasefire deal signed a month ago crumbled, raising the ​possibility of a return to all-out war.

Israel has not joined the ​latest U.S. attacks.

The Israeli official said the U.S. had “decided to ⁠adjust its force posture in the region” and “to reinforce the existing fleet of ​aerial refuelling aircraft stationed in Israel with additional refuelling aircraft.”

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Another senior Israeli official ​said dozens of U.S. refuelling planes were expected to arrive in Israel.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem was not immediately available for comment. Since the conflict began with U.S. and Israeli strikes ​against Iran on February 28, the U.S. has stationed dozens of refuelling ​aircraft in Israel.

Citing three U.S. and Israeli officials, Axios reported on Friday that the Trump administration ‌notified ⁠Israel that it was sending dozens more refuelling planes to the country ahead of a potential expansion of military operations against Iran.

The Israeli military official noted that in order to minimize disruptions to civilian air traffic, and based on operational ​and logistical considerations, the ​U.S. “chose to station ⁠some of the refuelling aircraft at Israeli Air Force bases,” as well as at commercial airports.