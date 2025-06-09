Coups erode public service independence

Political expert Vijay Naidu with TRC members. [PHOTO: RIYA BHAGWAN]

Years of political instability have created a culture of fear within Fiji’s public service, leaving many officials reluctant to make decisions or speak openly.

Speaking during the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s discussions on the Public Service Sectoral Impact Assessment Report, Political Expert Vijay Naidu says successive coups have changed the way the public service operates.

Naidu adds that while many public servants remain hardworking and professional, the substance and independence of the sector have significantly weakened over the years.

He says a culture of fear has developed, with many senior officials becoming cautious about expressing their views or making decisions for fear of the consequences.

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“It’s substance, its heart, has been shredded. And this is a big issue for us, specifically in two ministries, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education. They have been very severely affected. So the quality of health services in this country has really deteriorated enormously. The quality of learning and teaching has also been affected.”

Naidu says decision-making has become more centralized, causing delays in government services and procurement.

Public sector expert Professor Graham Hassall says coup-era decrees brought major changes to the public service by giving more political control over appointments and weakening independent oversight bodies.

“The decrees are about the shape of the state and the financing, and I think this is something to consider. It means that for that period there was no law reform, no legal innovation for the government’s public goods in the country. That’s the effect of the decrees.”

Experts say rebuilding an independent, confident, and efficient public service will be critical to restoring public trust and strengthening governance in the country.