Infrastructure relocation planned under Navua town expansion

[Photo: FILE]

The Government plans to relocate Navua’s market and Thompson Park as part of a redevelopment strategy to expand the central business district ahead of the township’s transition to town status.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa outlined the plans during the 2026-2027 National Budget debate, saying work is underway to prepare Navua for municipal status by amending its town scheme plan.

“At the moment, the team is now amending the scheme plan for Navua Town, where there will be some relocation of some of these major facilities, like the market. There are plans to relocate the current Thompson Park, and we are also having discussions with the team, together with the Ministry of Lands, who are also going to assist us in the identification of some more land towards the Navua Back Road.”

Nalumisa says the additional land will enable the relocation of key public facilities and expand the business district.

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The plans were revealed in response to questions from Opposition MP Premila Kumar regarding a $300,000 budget allocation for Navua.

The Minister notes that this funding will support the establishment of the new Navua Town Council by appointing special administrators and covering initial operational costs.

Kumar questioned whether residents would be expected to pay municipal rates before essential infrastructure like the market, bus stand, and taxi stands are fully established.

Nalumisa says several services are already being upgraded, noting the Government continues to subsidize waste collection – currently managed by the Lami Town Council – while the Fiji Roads Authority seals local roads.

He adds that further consultations will be held with residents and businesses regarding property valuations and the proposed rating system before any municipal rates are introduced.