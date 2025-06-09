Probe sought after vehicles damaged

The company has lodged a formal complaint with the Fiji Police Force. [Photo: Jason Auto & More]

A local vehicle dealership is calling for an investigation after four imported vehicles were found with deliberate scratches and damage upon arrival at the Suva Wharf.

Jason Auto & More Managing Director Jason Chandra says the damage was discovered during clearance checks, despite the vehicles passing independent inspections by the Japan Export Vehicle Inspection Centre before shipment.

The company has lodged a formal complaint with the Fiji Police Force and is requesting a criminal investigation into how the damage occurred.

It has also written to the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited and Carpenters Shipping, seeking their cooperation in preserving CCTV footage, operational records and any other evidence that could assist investigators.

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Chandra says the company is not assigning blame but wants a transparent process to determine what happened to the vehicles while in transit.

“As a newly established Fijian business, Jason Auto & More has invested significantly in importing quality vehicles for our customers and has created employment for local personnel. Incidents of this nature not only result in financial loss but also undermine confidence in the security of imported cargo.”

The company says it remains committed to supplying quality vehicles in Fiji despite the incident.