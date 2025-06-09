Vatukoula storm into semifinals

[Source: File]

Vatukoula booked its place in the Vodafone Vanua Cup semifinals after defeating Macuata 43-32 in an entertaining quarterfinal encounter at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Macuata’s chances of advancing were dented by disciplinary issues, with the northern side shown four yellow cards during the contest.

Despite repeatedly being reduced to 14 players, Macuata remained in the fight and continued to challenge Vatukoula throughout the match.

However, Vatukoula capitalized on its numerical advantage, producing a clinical attacking display to secure the 11-point victory.

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The win sends Vatukoula through to the semifinals and keeps its title aspirations alive, while Macuata bows out of the competition after a spirited effort.