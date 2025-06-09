World Cup trophy to arrive in style in bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk

[Source: Reuters]

The World Cup trophy will be transported to the New York-New Jersey stadium in ​a bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk, with the French luxury ‌fashion house once again entrusted with designing the carry case for the most coveted prize in soccer.

The trunk features a golden V for “Victory” – ​and “Vuitton” – across the front, with the brand’s recognisable monogram ​pattern and gold-plated brass corner protectors.

The interior is ⁠lined with beige leather and features a patch commemorating the ​partnership between Louis Vuitton and FIFA.

It is the fifth successive ​occasion in which the French company has designed a trunk for the trophy, following those used at the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

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“For ​over a decade, Louis Vuitton and FIFA have shared ​an unwavering commitment to excellence, bound by a shared belief in sport’s ‌power ⁠to inspire and bring people together,” Louis Vuitton CEO and Chairman Pietro Beccari said in a statement.

Luxury brands have long staked out their territory in professional sport, with Tiffany & Co. crafting ​the prize ​awarded to the ⁠Super Bowl champion — now known as the Vince Lombardi Trophy — since the first edition in ​1967.

Louis Vuitton also crafts bespoke luxury trophy trunks ​for ⁠major Grand Prix circuits under a 10-year deal with Formula 1.

But there is only one trophy for the quadrennial global showpiece – ⁠the ​prize typically resides at the FIFA ​Museum in Zurich – making the chance to design its bespoke luggage a particular ​honour.