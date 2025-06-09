Fiji qualify for FIFA U-17 World Cup

[Source: OFC Media]

The Baby Bula Boys have booked their place at the FIFA U-17 World Cup next year after defeating the Solomon Islands in a dramatic penalty shoot-out in the semi-final of the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship 2026 at the PNG Football Stadium.

The match ended goalless after 90 minutes, with both sides creating chances but failing to convert. Fijian goalkeeper Kirikiti Biu stood tall under pressure, making two crucial saves in the shoot-out before striker Isoa Baselala converted the decisive penalty to secure a 4-2 victory.

It is Fiji’s third consecutive qualification for the U-17 World Cup and only the third time in history they have reached the final of the OFC U-16 Championship.

They will face either New Zealand or Papua New Guinea in Saturday’s final.

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The Solomon Islands had the better of the first half, with George Lea’i causing problems down the left wing. His pace and creativity set up two clear chances for Barry Waletofea, who struck the side-netting and later the post, while Jayer Makarani went inches wide.

After the break, Biu produced a fingertip save to deny Gregy Gau, keeping Fiji in the contest.

As the Solomon Islands’ energy began to fade, Fiji grew stronger, with Ryan Swami and Baselala both missing opportunities to settle the match before penalties.

Having lost in a shoot-out to New Caledonia at the same stage last year, Fiji made amends this time with composure and resilience.