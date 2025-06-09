Ministry lacks supermarket sugar tracking system

[Photo: Supplied]

The Sugar Industry Ministry does not have a tracking system to gauge how much sugar stock is left in supermarket bulk.

Sugar Industry Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says he does not understand why supermarkets are complaining about running low on sugar or not being supplied with new stock.

He states that three weeks ago, he requested a team from his Ministry to take a stock account of what is available.

He says he made this request because they do not have a tracking system to monitor remaining supermarket inventory or check whether retailers are hoarding stock.

Article continues after advertisement

“We were trying to get a measure of sugar to look into how we could share that information, because there was some indication that people would probably want to buy sugar from overseas if there is a shortage of supply because of people saying that they would not cut sugar again if there was no increase to the minimum guaranteed price.”

However, Tunabuna says importing sugar to meet consumer demand is a last resort, as mills have already begun crushing and additional supply will be available soon.

Tunabuna further stated that while sugar production has resumed, the Fiji Sugar Corporation has its own strategy for storing and managing its supply.

The Minister also noted that the three-week delay in the crushing season will have some impact on the overall volume of sugar stored.

The Minister stressed that supermarkets should communicate directly with his Ministry so officials can gauge product demand and determine whether a genuine shortage exists.

“we’ve been supplying ever since the crossing started. I know the crossing didn’t start when it was expected to start. Normally we had some problems with some stoppage for six, seven hours, but some will be done for maintenance work like on Sundays. But I’ve been assured that they have sugar.”

Currently, many supermarket shelves remain empty of sugar, while some stores have reportedly placed conditions on purchases.

When contacted by FBC News, several supermarkets stated that while they have stock remaining in bulk, they have not received their supply for this month and are being cautious about what they put on store shelves.

As a result of the uncertainty, consumers have tended to engage in panic buying.

Some consumers have also complained to FBC News about illegal sugar price increases.

However, sugar remains a price-controlled item, and only the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has the authority to regulate its prices.