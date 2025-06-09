Grand final tickets go on sale

[Source: File]

Tickets are now available for the historic Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final between the McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women and the NSW Waratahs.

The championship decider will be played at the 4R Stadium at Govind Park in Ba on Saturday, July 25, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm.

The Drua Women booked their place in the final after defeating the Queensland Reds 31-5 in the semi-final, earning the right to host a Super Rugby Women’s grand final on home soil for the first time.

Fans can purchase tickets online through the Drua’s ticketing platform, while physical tickets are also available at selected outlets across the country, including Prouds, Jack’s of Fiji and Shop N Save locations.

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The grand final presents an opportunity for the Drua Women to capture a third Super Rugby Women’s title in front of a home crowd after reaching their fourth final since joining the competition in 2022.

Supporters are expected to turn out in large numbers as the Fijian side aims to create more history against the Waratahs in Ba.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.