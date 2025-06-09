Title race heats up in EPL round 15

[Photo: FILE]

The battle for the Extra Premier League title is set to intensify this weekend with several crucial Round 15 fixtures on the schedule.

League leaders Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba FC face one of their toughest tests of the season when they host Lautoka FC at the 4R Stadium in Ba.

The Men in Black moved to the top of the standings after last weekend’s victory over Navua and will be looking to consolidate their position against the Blues.

Second-placed Extra Supermarket Labasa FC will be aiming to keep pace in the title race when it travels to face Prithvi Navua FC at the HFC Bank Stadium. Labasa was held to a 2-2 draw by Suva in its previous outing and cannot afford another slip-up.

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Stratum Rewa FC, fresh from its emphatic 6-0 victory over Nadroga, takes on Tagimoucia Nadi FC as it continues its pursuit of the league leaders.

Nasinu FC will also be looking to strengthen its position in the top four when it meets Coastal Rental Cars/MMM Brothers Nadroga FC at Lawaqa Park.

The round gets underway with a double-header at the HFC Bank Stadium, where Global Care Suva FC faces Tailevu Naitasiri FC before Navua hosts Labasa.