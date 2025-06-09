Calls for stronger national defence against scam threats

Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu. [Photo: PRANEETA PRAKASH]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu is calling for a whole-of-nation approach to tackle the growing threat of scams, warning that cyber criminals are increasingly using human emotions and vulnerabilities to target victims.

Speaking at the launch of the third Annual National Scams Awareness Week, Tudravu stresses that Fiji must build a stronger national defence against scams.

Since 2017, police have recorded 1,672 scam cases involving over $1.3 million and a total of 338 cases are before courts, while 1,334 remain under investigation.

Tudravu says scams have become a borderless threat, affecting people’s savings while also impacting trust in the country’s growing digital economy.

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“The reason these criminals succeed is not that our laws are weak or because our banks are failing. It is because scammers do not exploit our systems; they exploit our human psychology. They weaponize hope, urgency, and vulnerability.”

Tudravu says institutional defense alone is not sufficient. He says we need a National Defense, an ecosystem where every individual acts as a shield.

“The ultimate victory in this war will be achieved when a scammer sends a message, targets a Fijian citizen, and hits a brick wall of absolute digital resilience.”

The Consumer Council says Fiji must move beyond simply creating awareness and focus more on preventing scams.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says efforts are now underway to improve laws, enforcement and cooperation between the Consumer Council, banks and the Fiji Police Force.