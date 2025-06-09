Wellness Centre takes NCD fight into Marata Village

[Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

The fight against Fiji’s non-communicable disease (NCD) crisis has moved closer to communities with the opening of a new Wellness Centre in Marata Village, Wailoku.

The centre, established by the JP Bayly Trust in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, is the first in the Suva subdivision, with more centres set to open in Naikorokoro, Lami and Bainibualiku, Samabula later this week.

JP Bayly Trust Board of Trustees member Rufina Latu says the initiative is aimed at preventing disease by bringing healthcare directly into communities instead of waiting until people become seriously ill.

Latu says community health workers will provide health education, monitor residents and refer patients to nearby health facilities when needed.

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She says urgent action is needed as 80 percent of adult deaths in Fiji are linked to NCDs, including heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer and chronic respiratory illnesses.

Latu says too many Fijians are dying in their 40s, 50s and 60s from preventable diseases, leaving families without parents and placing increasing pressure on the country’s health system.

She also called on organisations, NGOs and communities to support the national effort to reduce NCDs, saying healthier lifestyles and community ownership are key to reversing the trend.