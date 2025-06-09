Deliver on long-delayed employment reforms: FTUC

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Trades Union Congress convened an urgent meeting of its National Council over the weekend to discuss ongoing delays in the passage of the long-awaited Employment Relations Bill, as well as outstanding issues related to the Wages Council Orders, the National Living Wage, and the National Minimum Wage.

Council members expressed concern over what they described as repeated delays despite several assurances from the government.

They noted that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had recently indicated that the Employment Relations Bill will be tabled during Parliament’s May sitting, but this had not occurred.

Members also raised concerns that sectoral wages council meal allowances have yet to be gazetted and that there has been no response to the FTUC’s proposal to review the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage.

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To address these concerns, Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh attended the meeting and outlined the government’s position.

The Minister assured the Council that the Employment Relations Bill will be presented during Parliament’s August sitting, reaffirming the government’s commitment to passing the legislation.

The Bill has remained before Parliament for more than a year.

He also confirmed that appointments to the Wages Council will be completed within the next month following the expiry of the current tripartite council members’ terms.

The Council welcomed the government’s commitment to establishing a transparent process for reviewing the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage, noting that funding has been allocated in this year’s national budget for the exercise.

Council members also questioned the Government’s decision to reduce employers’ FNPF contribution rates and raised other issues relating to the Fiji National Provident Fund.

In response, the Minister said he hoped employer contributions would be restored soon.

The FTUC National Council says it remains hopeful that the government will honor its commitments, noting that workers have been waiting for these reforms since the Coalition Government took office three years ago.

It also pointed out that the Employment Relations Act reforms have been pending for more than 12 years.

The Council is calling on the government to prioritize the passage of the Employment Relations Bill, saying it is consistent with recommendations made by the International Labour Organization’s Committee of Experts.

The FTUC also says it is still awaiting the government’s commitment to restore tripartite representation on the FNPF Board.

The Council further discussed the possibility of organizing a national march in protest if the Bill is subjected to further delays, particularly through the Parliamentary Sub-Committee currently chaired by the Opposition.

The FTUC is urging the government to expedite the legislation, saying the reforms are essential to strengthening employment relations and protecting workers’ rights in Fiji.