Digital skills to empower women

[ Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection / Facebook ]

Fiji is exploring a partnership to equip more women with digital skills that could open doors to online businesses, digital finance and employment.

Acting Director for Women Amelia Nairoba and senior ministry officials is in talks with the Embassy of the Republic of Latvia on introducing the Riga TechGirls Digital ABC for NGOs programme.

The initiative offers training in digital literacy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, online communication and data privacy.

Nairoba says the programme could support the Women’s Economic Empowerment National Action Plan by helping more women participate in the digital economy.

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Discussions also highlighted challenges such as internet access in rural areas, the cost of data and digital devices, and the need for flexible training schedules.

The ministry says the programme will also promote online safety and help women confidently access digital financial services and online markets.