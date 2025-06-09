Lokia Village makes history

[Photo: Supplied]

Lokia Village has marked a historic milestone after hosting the annual Rewa Provincial Meeting for the first time today.

The occasion was made even more significant with the official opening of the village’s newly constructed Community Hall, bringing together provincial leaders, government representatives and community members for a double celebration.

Village representatives say hosting the provincial meeting is a proud moment for Lokia, highlighting the village’s growth and its contribution to the wider province.

The new Community Hall is expected to provide a central space for village gatherings, meetings and community activities.

Article continues after advertisement

The event marks a significant chapter for Lokia Village as it welcomes leaders and communities from across Rewa.