News

Rising demand for rehabilitation support

Mollyn Nakabea News Journalist [email protected]

July 23, 2026 6:12 am

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Growing demand for rehabilitation services is highlighting an urgent need for facilities to support homeless children, many of whom are affected by drugs and HIV.

Salvation Army Suva Division Commander Major Phillipa Serevi says their Raiwai facility currently cares for 24 street boys—half of whom are living with HIV. She adds that plans are underway to establish a second centre in Samabula.

The youngest boy at the shelter is just seven years old, and space is rapidly running out.

“Every day our manager there is turning away young boys because we do not have enough funding and the facilities to take any more.”

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Major Serevi hopes to expand operations to accommodate homeless girls as well.

“We are hoping that we have one in Samambula near Zam Zam restaurant that we hope to renovate if we have the funding to take in because we are concentrating on the boys, but there are girls as well that are affected and living on the street.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stresses that while rehabilitation is vital, tackling the crisis requires a unified effort.

“The reality reminds us that this crisis requires stronger collaboration, beginning at home, in schools, and within our close-knit communities to protect our children, build resilience against the peer pressures of illicit substances, and provide accessible, compassionate avenues for rehabilitation and healing.”

The boys currently at the Raiwai facility are making strong progress through regular medication, schooling, sports, and creative arts.

Rising demand for rehabilitation support

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