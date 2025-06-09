Project faces parliament probe call

[Photo: FILE]

Tourism Fiji is facing questions over delayed reports, unclear spending and concerns surrounding the Na Vualiku Project.

Parliament is calling for stronger accountability and better oversight of the tourism sector.

The Standing Committee on Economic Affairs found that some Tourism Fiji annual reports were delayed by up to a decade before being tabled in Parliament.

Committee Chair Sakiusa Tubuna said the delays weakened parliamentary oversight, especially as Tourism Fiji receives significant government funding.

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The committee also found that Tourism Fiji needed to provide clearer details on how money spent on marketing and promotions was delivering results.

It said the reports did not provide enough information on performance targets, market spending and whether programs were providing value for money.

The review also raised concerns that tourism growth has not benefited all parts of Fiji equally, with the Northern Division, outer islands and rural communities still facing limited opportunities.

The committee highlighted concerns over the Na Vualiku Project, including poor coordination, limited consultation and a lack of transparency in its implementation.

Stakeholders questioned whether too much funding was being spent on studies and consultants instead of improving key infrastructure such as airports, roads, jetties and transport links.

The committee has recommended a Parliamentary inquiry into the Na Vualiku Project.

Tubuna said while tourism remains a major contributor to Fiji’s economy, stronger planning, accountability and regional inclusion are needed to ensure more communities benefit from the sector.

The Standing Committee on Economic Affairs reviewed Tourism Fiji’s Annual Reports for 2015, 2016 covering the period from January 1 to July 31 2016, August 2016 to July 2017 and August 2017 to July 2018.

The Committee found that some of the reports were delayed in being tabled in Parliament, with delays extending up to a decade.