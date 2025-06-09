Taveuni school bus suspension linked to fare dispute

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

The temporary suspension of school bus services on Taveuni has disrupted travel for hundreds of students, as bus operators press for student fare rates to be aligned with those in Vanua Levu and Viti Levu.

Operators insist they are not seeking a fare increase but are calling for equal fare rates, saying the current pricing does not reflect the higher cost of operating on the island.

The disruption comes at a critical time, with the Literacy and Numeracy Assessment (LANA) examinations set to begin tomorrow, forcing parents and communities to organise alternative transport for students.

Taveuni Transport Manager Operations Prakash Sami says the suspension is intended to draw attention to what operators describe as a long-standing disparity in student bus fares.

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“School trips are on hold at the moment, due to the fare that was given to all bus operators Fiji-wide; it was aligned with like $1.02 per stage for students, but we were given $0.51. They’ve been promising us they’ll align the fare with other bus companies, but nothing happened.”

Sami says operators have been requesting fare alignment since 2024 and are now appealing to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) to bring Taveuni’s student fare rates in line with those on the mainland. He says operators are not asking for an increase, but for equal treatment, noting that operational costs on Taveuni remain significantly higher, with fuel costing around 35 cents more per litre than in Vanua Levu.

The suspension has also placed added pressure on families, particularly in the southern part of the island, where parents and community members have been coordinating transport to ensure students can still attend school. Residents say while some alternative arrangements have been made in the north, transport options remain limited in the south, prompting parents to use private vehicles to take as many students as possible to school.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport says it is working closely with the Land Transport Authority, the Fiji Police Force, the Office of the Commissioner Northern, schools and transport providers to minimise disruption through alternative transport arrangements, particularly as the LANA examinations begin today.