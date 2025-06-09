95 percent school attendance in Taveuni

[File Photo]

School attendance in Taveuni has climbed to 95 percent following the resumption of bus services after two days of transport disruption.

The Ministry of Education says the return of Taveuni Buses Pte Limited’s services today is a major relief for students, parents and schools across the island.

The disruption had affected students’ ability to travel to and from school, prompting the Ministry to activate contingency measures and work with temporary transport providers to ensure learning continued.

Permanent Secretary for Education Navin Raj says the Ministry’s efforts helped minimise the impact on students, resulting in a strong turnout when transport services resumed.

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He says the Literacy and Numeracy Assessment for Year 5 and Year 7 students also proceeded successfully today, recording a 98 percent attendance rate.

Raj adds that students who missed the assessment yesterday will be given an opportunity to sit the examination on the scheduled catch-up day.

He is encouraging all students to attend school as scheduled as the Ministry continues to work closely with transport providers and relevant authorities to ensure uninterrupted access to education.

The Permanent Secretary has also acknowledged the support and cooperation of relevant stakeholders as well parents and the wider community for helping minimise disruptions and ensuring students remained connected to their education.