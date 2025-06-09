Ministry reaffirms absolute ban on 'Dairo'

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Fisheries has issued a public notice regarding the upcoming Beche-de-mer harvesting season, which runs from August to January next year.

The Ministry warns that it is critical for all fishers, coastal communities, traders, and the general public to note that Dairo is not included in the list of permissible species.

Consequently, it stresses that Dairo must not be harvested, purchased, processed, exported, or traded under any circumstances.

The Ministry emphasises that all activities involving permissible Beche-de-mer species must strictly adhere to the Fisheries Act.

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It says that individuals should comply with licensing and permit requirements and avoid the harvest of juvenile sea cucumbers or any protected species.

The Ministry is encouraging the public to support sustainable management by reporting any illegal harvesting or trading activities to their nearest Fisheries office.