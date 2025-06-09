Mbappe creates history

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Bronze Final - France v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 18, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Marco Bello Purchase Licensing Rights

France captain Kylian Mbappé has become the first player to win the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot twice.

This comes after earning the award for top scorer at the 2026 tournament, which ended today with Spain beating Argentina 1-nil in the final.

The France forward netted 10 goals in eight games to edge out Lionel Messi in a high-quality race.

Having struck eight times to finish top scorer at Qatar 2022, Mbappe has won the Golden Boot in back-to-back World Cups.

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The 27-year-old is also the first man to reach double figures for World Cup goals since Gerd Muller for West Germany in 1970.

Mbappe is also now the men’s World Cup all-time top scorer with 22 goals – one ahead of Messi. He moved clear of Messi yesterday with two goals in the bronze match, where they lost 4-6 to England.

World champions Spain swept the rest of the awards, including captain Rodri winning the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.

39-year-old Messi could not find the net today, and ended the competition with eight goals.

England’s Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland of Norway scored seven times, while France forward Ousmane Dembele and English captain Harry Kane followed them in the list with six.